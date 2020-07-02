Rick Greene of Amador Township is running for re-election to the Chisago County Board. Since 2007 he has served as county commissioner from District 2, representing North Branch, Shafer, Taylors Falls and the townships of Amador, Franconia, Shafer and Sunrise.
Among his accomplishments as commissioner, Greene notes that several of the last 10 years the Chisago County tax levy did not increase.
“My goal ever since I was elected has been to protect taxpayer dollars,” Greene said. “I intend to push for no county levy increase for 2021 as well.”
Greene cited other accomplishments, including road improvements in District 2; boosting the county’s commercial/industrial tax base; maintaining acceptable reserve fund levels; and a strong bond rating.
“One recent vote I am particularly proud of came on March 4, 2020, when the Chisago County Board unanimously passed a resolution making our county a Second Amendment Dedicated County and supporting the statewide Safe School Levy legislation,” Greene noted. “I am proud of my record of supporting second-amendment rights.”
Greene’s family history in Chisago County dates back to the mid-1800s. He is one of 14 siblings raised on a dairy farm in Franconia Township.
“Having such a large family has given me untold experience in the art of negotiation and compromise,” he quipped.
Greene attended Taylors Falls High School and Dunwoody Institute, where he earned a degree in electronics. He then began a 40-year career in agribusiness at his family’s John Deere dealership in Osceola, retiring in 2009. He is a lifelong member of his church in Taylors Falls and belongs to the Farm Bureau.
In addition to running a business, Greene and his wife, Randi, have owned and operated a crop and livestock farm near Almelund for 44 years. Their three children all graduated from North Branch public schools.
Greene started his service in local government on the Amador Township board. He won a seat on the Chisago County board in 2006.
“Forty years in business and 44 years running a successful livestock operation have given me the management skills our county needs,” Greene said. He can be contacted at 651-301-2770.
