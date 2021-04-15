Dave Crawford

Dave Crawford, a retired Minnesota State Park Naturalist, will describe his “Passive House Plus” home in a virtual Zoom presentation on April 20. Photo submitted

On Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m., Dave Crawford, a retired Minnesota State Park Naturalist who has worked and volunteered at parks up and down the St. Croix Valley for over 40 years, will describe his “Passive House Plus” home in a virtual Zoom presentation.

The public is welcome to join for an interesting and informative discussion. If you are not a member of Wild River Audubon, send an email to info@wildriveraudubon.org with your preferred email address to request an invitation.

After retiring from the DNR, Crawford and his wife began planning to have an environmentally sustainable home built for them.

Their plans culminated in construction of a home that has been certified as a Passive House Plus – only the second house in the U.S. to achieve this certification.

Other design goals included full accessibility for aging in place, low environmental impact building materials, long life-cycle materials that require minimal maintenance, and low-impact landscaping that is welcoming to wildlife.

Crawford will offer a photographic tour of the home’s features and construction details and talk about the comfort and performance of the home.

