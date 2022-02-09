Beginning on Feb. 16, Live 2 B Healthy®️ will begin offering free adult 55-plus fitness classes at the Restoration Outreach Center (R.O.C.), located at 285 West Fifth Street in Rush City (next door to Post Office).
Classes emphasize building strength and balance to prevent falls and maintain independence, and are open to all adults 55-plus.
Classes will be led by Certified Group Fitness Trainer, Kelly Konopliv of Rush City. Participants will be encouraged to work at their own level, and Konopliv will provide options for seated or standing movements throughout the class. All equipment needed for class will be supplied. Classes will be held on an ongoing basis, every Monday and Wednesday from 9-9:45 a.m.
Restoration Church is excited to offer the R.O.C. as a meeting place for these great new classes, which are paid for by a joint partnership with Juniper. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Restoration Church and Juniper, these classes are free for all participants.
About Live 2 B Healthy®
Live 2 B Healthy® is an industry leader in senior fitness because of their age-specific exercises, nationally certified trainers, consistent on-site programs and class design that focuses on both results and enjoyable socialization. Each participant’s fitness is assessed twice per year against a baseline test. Many studies have concluded that regular exercise allows senior citizens to improve balance and reduce falling; control weight and diabetes; lower risk of heart disease and stroke; improve sleeping and eating habits; improve cognitive skills and even reduce medication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.