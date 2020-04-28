A subgroup of Isanti County’s “Emergency Operations Center,” in partnership with SAC’s, is working on identifying and updating “food resources” for Isanti County senior citizens.
If you are a senior citizen, please review the following current list for food resources available to you (No. 1). As well, please respond to this communication by letting them know under (No. 2) what other food resources you may need.
1. Senior Citizen Isanti County Food Resources
A. “Friendship Café”- SAC’s - Senior Activity Center
Take out meals Monday-Thursday.
140 Buchanan St. N., Suite No. 164, Cambridge. 763-689-6555. M-Th, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Delivery or take out lunch (soup, sandwich, fruit). Call to order between 8-10 a.m. Suggestion $5/meal donation if possible but not mandatory.
B. Meals on Wheels
Website at: https://www.ccstcloud.org/ (click Senior Health & Wellness).
C. Cambridge Food Distribution
Drive up. Isanti County Fairgrounds: Third Tuesday of the month. 3-6 p.m.
D. Family Pathways Food Shelf
Pick up or delivery. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 763-552-3663. Family Pathways will also be distributing Catholic Charities frozen meals to seniors 60 and above who are “food shelf clients” with no income requirements. Suggestion $5/meal donation if possible but not mandatory.
E. Matthew 25
Spirit River Community Church
Fourth Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Food or other daily living items. 1321 Heritage Blvd NE, Isanti, 612-888-4255.
F. Ruby’s Pantry
New Hope Community Church, Isanti, 114 Dahlin Ave. NE, Isanti. Drive up. $20 buys $120+ in food. Third Saturday of the month. Register at www.rubyspantry.org.
G. Isanti County Food Pantry
First Baptist Church parking lot, 304 S. Main St., Cambridge. 3:30-4:30 p.m. A referral from Family Services is required. Limited to three times in 12 months.
H. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
Food gift cards through Veteran’s Services for those serving or who have served in the military. 763-689-3591, contact: Dan Meyer.
I. Braham Food Shelf
Open 8 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, on the south side of Braham Event Center.
2. As a senior citizen of Isanti County, the following option for help with food or hygiene products would be most beneficial to me. Please email your response to office@nhccmn.org, or call 763-552-7979 and leave a message with your name, need and number.
I need help:
A. Setting up online/computer grocery delivery.
B. Pick-up and delivery of online/computer groceries.
C. A package of homemade frozen meals I can pick up once a week or have delivered.
D. Transportation to Ruby’s Pantry, food shelf and other food distributions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.