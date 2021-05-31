It’s been a long year and then some, and we are happy to announce the first phase of reopening the Senior Center. With respect to the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and direction from the Isanti County Commission on Aging Board of Directors, the following activities will resume on Tuesday, June 1:
Morning Coffee: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Start your morning off at the Friendship Cafe. Bring a friend or two. Few things are as pleasant and comfortable as getting together with friends for a nice cup of coffee. The coffee will be hot and there will often be baked goods available for purchase.
Cards: Yes cards, finally! Card games will resume with the same schedule.
Bridge: Monday, 1 p.m.
Hand and Foot: Tuesday, noon.
Cribbage: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
500: Thursday, noon.
Bunco: Details forthcoming.
More activities to resume in the fall, including day trips! Have a happy and meaningful Memorial Day.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, May 31: Cafe is closed.
Tuesday, June 1: Spaghetti w/Salad.
Wednesday, June 2: Chicken Stir-Fry w/Rice.
Thursday, June 3: Meatloaf w/Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.