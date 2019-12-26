When Andy Williams penned his now classic song, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” he stated, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year ... It’s the hap-happiest season of all.”
It is the most wonderful time of the year for most of us. However, for some it’s not the most wonderful time of the year.
On one hand, we have multitudes of families of our students and staff who are looking forward to the traditions, traveling and tastes of the holiday season. On the other hand, we also have a good number of our Rush City School community who are dealing with loss, financial issues and food security over the holiday season. So for them, it’s not the most wonderful time of the year.
I’d like to take this opportunity to remind us all to look for opportunities to help make this a better time of the year for those who may be struggling during this holiday season. Seek out those around us who may have been dealing with Christmas without a loved one. Take the time out to care for someone who may be dealing with food scarcity issues. Buy a gift for someone who may not be able to get a gift for themselves. Lend a helping hand to someone who could use that hand to help them through this season.
Consider inviting non-family members around your table for the holiday meals. This is a season of giving, sharing, and caring. I’d encourage us all to dig deep, slow down and look for those opportunities to encourage those around us who may not see this as the most wonderful time of the year.
Again, we are so grateful to be a part of a caring community who continually seek opportunities to go above and beyond the call of duty. We have seen so many of you demonstrate your care for others through your donations to Santa Days, various food drives and other means of support for those around you. We wish you all a wonderful time of the year and let’s all look for opportunities to help make the holiday season better for others.
