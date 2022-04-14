As students journey through their K-12 educational experience, the milestone of graduation is momentous!
The vision of wearing a cap and gown to walk across the stage to receive their high school diploma is an important moment for students, families and staff.
On the beautiful sunny afternoon of June 13, 2021, 198 North Branch students walked across the stage to receive their high school diploma.
As we celebrated the class of 2021, some students needed more time to reach this critical milestone.
As our community navigated the pandemic, additional support and interventions were put in place for students that were not ready to receive their diploma on June 13, 2021.
Leading indicators from last year, most notably the number of school days missed due to quarantine mandates, made it clear that students would need more support.
The graduation rate is a critical metric and we knew some students were not going to meet the graduation requirements in time to walk across the stage. Some students needed to know they are part of the Class of 2021 even if they need a little extra time to get there.
Staff and parents/guardians have worked together to graduate 10 students since June of 2021. Let’s celebrate the Class of 2021 students who have graduated since last summer’s commencement!
They are Devon, Cooper, Ariel, Kaleb, Aaron, Diego, Dominick, John, Devin, and Connor. With continued hard work and support, we are proud that we continue to have students graduating as part of the NBAPS graduating class of 2021!
Recently I wrote about the concept of N=1 and the need to continue making decisions that support the personalized needs of each student. For some, the “need” is simply creating a support system to ensure they graduate.
Many steps are being taken to continue supporting students to reach their graduation milestone. Proactive communications are sent out to parents throughout the trimester regarding course grades and missing work.
High school staff have designed a new academic support section for trimester three to assist students in finishing course credits. They are also in the process of facilitating an in-house student tutor program, and developing after-school study sessions for students who need extra help.
Our high school redesign efforts continue to amplify each student’s purpose and passion, which includes relentless support for each student to reach graduation goals. Well done 2021 graduates!
