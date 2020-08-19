East Central Regional Library encourages teens across the region to get involved with Virtual Teen Book Club, a chance to check in, hang out and discuss the book of the month. The next book club meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., will tackle Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs, and you’ll get to test your knowledge with some Kahoot Trivia.
There are digital copies available through our Overdrive and Libby App. Otherwise, visit the Locations & Hours tab at ecrlib.org to see what service (curbside hold pickup, browsing appointments or express service) your home library branch is offering and when.
Book club participants will be using the Zoom platform to meet. Registration is necessary to participate. Register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org, and you will be contacted with further instructions.
Questions? Please contact the library via email at covid19@ecrlib.org or call 763-689-7390 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
