This time of year is typically full of top ten lists (who knew Charlie, Bailey, and Lucy would reign as top dog names for 2019?) and of course resolutions. For me, it tends to be a time of reflection, both in my personal life and professionally.
On a professional note 2019 was a good year for the Braham School District. Enrollment has continued to remain stable and is on a slight uptick these past three years. Objective measures of student success, as a whole, are strong. Opportunities for students from a district our size are outstanding and yet provided in a family based, student centered atmosphere. And the school board has taken its fiduciary duty very seriously. Compared with 11 area school districts, ISD No. 314 is the most efficiently operated; meaning we provide services at the lowest cost per student. In addition to being lower than the above mentioned 11 area school districts, operating costs are well below the state average.
As I reflect on the good news of the school, the path to reaching our goals is only possible through the efforts of the district’s 110 strong workforce. I’m proud of each and every member of this team and working together I know great things will continue to happen for the residents of Braham.
Finally - about those resolutions. I would challenge all of us to increase our efforts to positively influence the lives of our young people. Despite the seeming endless growth of social media, what truly matters are the real life interactions we have with each other. Make it a point to talk on a regular basis with your own children and reach out as a volunteer or simply make it a point to be kind, to listen, to offer words of encouragement with those you come into contact with - especially our youth. My best wishes for a great 2020.
Two other items of note:
1. School Calendar change due to snow make up day.
a. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 will be a regular school day for all students.
2. Considering hosting an event or utilizing school property? Groups or individuals are welcome to submit a facility use request application if you are interested in using district buildings or grounds. Access the Facility Use Request Form on the school website by clicking on the I WANT TO heading and choose Facility Use Application. Groups may also want to read Braham Area Public Schools Policy #902 (Community Use of School Facilities/Buildings) for further guidance. The policy is on the school website; click on the DISTRICT tab and scroll down to POLICIES.
Keep in mind Braham is BIG enough to offer opportunity, and SMALL enough to stand out!
Contact me at 320-396-5199 or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us should you have questions. Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed @Supt_Gagner.
