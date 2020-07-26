Early in the pandemic, older adults were told to stay at home. But now weighing the risks is more complicated. “Lots of people are really agonizing about what to do and whom to have faith in,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rise with age. Once you get an infection, the virus is much nastier. Dr. Schaffner stated, “Even if we recover, there’s the possibility that we never get back to the same level of physical and mental competence we had. The least risky thing is to stay home, lock the door, and seal yourself in Saran Wrap.” But, since this isn’t going to happen, we have to find a balance between preserving safety and living. We all need to do something to maintain our mental health and well-being.
Older people need to consider their individual health status when deciding what risks to take. Their less robust immune systems make it harder to bounce back from serious infection. They are also more apt to have the underlying conditions shown to increase severe illness and hospitalizations—diabetes, heart, lung or kidney disease.
The best way to protect yourself and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is:
--Limit your physical interactions with other people as much as possible.
--Take these precautions when you do interact with others: Wash your hands often; avoid close contact; cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face mask; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; monitor your daily health; and avoid contact with sick people.
Currently there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Isanti County, with 0 deaths. Statewide, there are 45,510 confirmed cases with 1, 578 deaths. Staying healthy during the pandemic is important. Help to reduce your risk by following the above preventative measures. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Monday, July 27: Chicken Stir Fry/Rice.
Tuesday, July 28: French Philly Sandwich/Cheesy Peasy Salad.
Wednesday, July 29: California Sliders/Potato Salad.
Thursday, July 30: Roast Pork with Potatoes & Gravy.
Friday, July 31: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, July 26, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555). SAC’s is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge.
