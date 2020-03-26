An important fact of the coronavirus pandemic is that the highest rate of fatalities is among older people, particularly those with underlying medical conditions. There is no evidence yet that older people are significantly more likely to acquire the coronavirus than younger people. But, medical personnel say that if people over 60 are infected, they are more likely to have severe, life-threatening disease.
This leaves older people wondering what extra precautions they should take. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and infectious disease specialists have recommended several best practices which we believe you should be aware of.
Familiarize yourself with these guidelines and adhere to them:
--Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.
--Avoid handshakes.
--Stay away from large gatherings.
--Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
--Avoid public transportation and crowds.
--Stock up on supplies.
--Avoid any nonessential travel.
--Visits with grandchildren are not advised.
--If your physician allows, stockpile 2-3 months of critical prescription drugs.
--Beware of social isolation and switch to virtual meetings with friends and family through cellphones, FaceTime or Skype.
--If you have home health aides, discuss hygiene with them.
--Maintain good habits, including adequate sleep, healthy eating, and exercise.
--Some experts recommend that older adults cancel nonessential doctor’s appointments, including wellness visits. Telemedicine sessions are a reasonable substitute. Be safe and stay healthy friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27 for dine-in and activities.
We are offering a take-out lunch (homemade soup, sandwich, and fruit) on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $5 during that time.
Effective Monday, March 30, we will be closed to the public indefinitely. We are evaluating how we can serve seniors and get food to them. If you need our resources, please contact Sandy at 763-300-4805.
All day trips have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
