Dear Editor:
As a student at St. Catherine University, and an environmental justice student, I am writing to share with the readers of The County News what I have learned through extensive research on how reducing the amount of single use plastic can help our community.
Minnesota is a leader in recycling but there is still room for improvement. There is plastic all around us. It’s littering our landscape, in our water, and our lakes. Plastic does not biodegrade. It is forever. It breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces. It can be found in the digestive’s tracts of all creatures. There is more plastic in a bottled water then in water from our taps due to stricter regulations on municipal water for consumption. Two of the biggest problems are plastic bags and plastic beverage bottles. Minnesota buys 1.5 billion bottles a year. By using a refillable bottle for water, we in Minnesota can “reduce energy consumption by 85% and greenhouse gases by 79%” according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (PCA-MN). Recycling helps the Minnesota economy. In a separate article from PCA-MN, it states how Minnesota is impacted economically. Recycling creates 60,00 jobs, paying $3.4 billion dollars in salaries, and contributes 15.7 billion back into the economy. Over 200 businesses in Minnesota use recycled materials. In the form of steele rebar, composite decking and lawn and patio furniture, and other materials.
Recycling is sorted at recycling centers and some of it is waste that is not recyclable. The country average for waste in recycling is 20-30%, but here in Minnesota our waste is 7-8%. While it is nearly impossible to get rid of all single use plastic, there are some easy solutions. Bring your own reusable bag for shopping. Skip the plastic produce bag or bring your own. If you must buy bottled water, recycle the bottle or better yet get a refillable bottle. If you have plastic grocery bags, reuse them, or bring them back to the store to be recycled. If we all do what we can on a small scale, it will have a big impact on our beautiful state. Let’s keep the land of 10,000 lakes a beautiful clean place to enjoy.
Cheryl Wald
Rush City
