PTSD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, is usually associated with combat veterans. However, there are other occupations that produce this situation, notably first responders – police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, medical professionals, etc.
PTSD causes physical, psychological and spiritual wounds. There are many effective programs for dealing with the physical and psychological areas, but they are not complete.
REBOOT is a faith-based organization that has developed results-based courses designed to promote healing of soul wounds from PTSD. At REBOOT groups across the country, families are healing, medication abuse is decreasing, and suicide numbers are being reduced. The trauma healing courses are for veterans, active duty military, first responders, and their families.
While the effects of PTSD may be the same for combat veterans and first responders, the causal experiences are usually very different. For that reason, REBOOT has developed separate courses for each group.
River Valley Christian Church is sponsoring both courses this fall. Classes meet weekly from 6-8 p.m. and dinner will be served. The classes will follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of all participants. They will not be able to provide child care for the fall session. The courses are free for all participants, and class sizes will be limited to 12 participants.
The REBOOT First Responders course will be held on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 3. The REBOOT Combat Recovery course will be held on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 8. Each course will last for 12 weeks. All classes will be held at River Valley Christian Church, 37126 Highway 65 NE, Stanchfield. Register at rebootrecovery.com. For more information contact Tom Bakke at tcbakkefam@izoom.net or 763-228-0883.
