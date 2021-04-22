When we moved onto our property 30 years ago one of the things that attracted us most were the several large oak trees in the area of what would become our backyard.
They were probably planted there as a wind break for the field as the property was once farmland. Then, in 2017 we had an F1 tornado rip through our area which took down three of the large oaks and a few smaller ones. Among the many things going through my mind in the aftermath was not just the clean up but the fact that we would never live long enough to plant new oak trees and see them mature in our life time.
Recently, I viewed a Webinar called “The Nature of Oaks” presented by Doug Tallamy, a professor of Entomology at the University of Delaware. His program focused on the benefits of oak trees to many types of insects as well as a lifeline to rodents, bears, squirrels, and birds throughout the year. And these majestic and beneficial trees all start out as one little acorn that germinates in the fall and waits until the following spring to leaf out and begin its years long path to becoming a mighty oak.
In this area of central Minnesota, the most common oaks that grow native are the Red Oak and the White Oak. Red Oaks can live up to 500 years and White Oaks 300 years. Two thirds of that time is spent on growth and stasis and one third is a slow and gradual decline. When planted close to other oaks, their roots intertwine creating a strong network that helps them remain upright when high velocity winds are taking down other trees during a storm. Unfortunately, that some root system connection can act like a transfer system if a tree is infected with Oak Wilt.
The leaf litter of oak trees is very high in nutrient content and releases its nutrients in higher proportions than many other trees. And, a single oak can produce up to 3 million acorns in its lifetime benefiting a wide variety of creatures who love and depend on acorns. Blue Jays are said to “move” oaks by storing acorns individually. If a jay sees another jay burying an acorn, it will wait for the jay to leave, then the other jay with swoop in and deposit that acorn to a new spot. Blue jays can bury up to 4500 acorns each fall but only recover one out of four that they bury.
And some years are very, very good for producing acorns. This is called “masting’ when it seems the ground is literally covered with acorns as the tree is producing more acorns than normal. Masting occurs about every two to five years and can be a result of improved pollination or just a redirection of the plants energy into making acorns.
There are also many caterpillars that overwinter on oak trees and many of them are very difficult to spot as they look just like a small oak twig. And there are over 70 species of moths that feed on dead oak leaves. Some species of wasps lay their eggs in oak leaf buds and some inject a hormone into the leaf that creates a gall that will hold insect eggs. And insect leaf chewers really cause no damage and are a good source of food for the birds.
So there are many reasons to plant an oak tree, but you will want to start small. Starting small gives the roots the best chance to spread and you should actually start from a seedling rather than a young tree. In 20 years it can reach 20 feet and will be providing lots of shade. And oaks are in trouble as 28 of the 91 North American oak species are threatened and the sad fact is that most of the “old” giants are gone. But if we start now and start smart we can help bring back our population of oak trees.
If you would like to view the webinar by Doug Tallamy on “The Nature of Oaks,” it’s available on YouTube at (84) Doug Tallamy: The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees - YouTube.
