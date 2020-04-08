We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
While Gov. Tim Walz is allowing real estate and title services to continue their work while the “stay at home” order is in place, local real estate agents and title companies are having to change the way they do business.
Carrie Moline Gibbs, owner/broker of Century 21 Moline Realty in Cambridge, said their office is open, but it’s closed to the public.
“Obviously, having a place to call home right now is extremely important. ‘Home’ is where we are deemed safe and secure, where our children currently go to school, where we currently worship, and where our almost entire life currently resides,” Moline Gibbs said. “Yes, some of our business practices have changed, but the real estate market in our area continues to be strong. During the stay-at-home order, no public in-person open houses will be conducted, but our agents can schedule virtual showings, virtual public open houses and traditional in-person showings. Yes, we are still showing buyers property and we are still listing property for sale.”
Moline Gibbs said going forward, there will be a greater focus on 3D virtual tours.
“Virtual tour technology has been available for a long time and our office offers 3D virtual tours using a technology available through Matterport. Our staff professional photographer and FAA licensed drone pilot is also our 3D Matterport videographer; he’s also my husband, Chris Gibbs,” Moline Gibbs said. “The Matterport camera is used to capture footage of the entire interior of a home or business and then allows virtual walk-throughs, giving the consumer control of where they want to ‘walk’ around inside. Our Matterport technology also allows for 360-degree views of the property’s exterior, including the yard, inside outbuildings, parking areas, waterfront, etc. Going forward, our office’s goal is to have 3D virtual tours available for all our office listings.”
Jan Peterson, who has been in the real estate business since 1982, and has been an escrow closer with North American Title for 10 years, has been working from home for about a month.
“The door is locked and only people with appointments are invited in. I brought all my equipment home with me. So the same setup I have at the office I have on my dining room table, except the copier — I have a portable printer,” Peterson said. “Now when it comes to closings, only signers are welcome — no Realtors, no loan officers, nobody else. And a lot of times you have two title companies involved; one has the buyer, one has the seller. So all sellers are being pre-signed and we are overnighting documents to keep the people at the table to a minimum.”
Moline Gibbs said her agency is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines for all showing and listing appointments.
“At Century 21 Moline Realty, we know that given the uncertainty relative to the COVID-19 virus, everyone’s health and safety is of utmost importance. If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a home or listing your home, you may be experiencing some anxiety about meeting new people and entering an unfamiliar home or having people you don’t know entering your home,” Moline Gibbs said. “We understand this concern and are making adjustments to make this experience better for everyone involved. A few extra considerations are being made as a result of the ongoing health issues; please understand our efforts are an attempt to minimize exposure.”
Moline Gibbs outlined some extra precautions her office is taking:
• They will refrain from shaking hands, with the utmost respect, at their meetings.
• They are making every effort to preserve a safe distance for people during their walk-through and during meetings.
• Agents will be washing their hands before and after meetings and disinfecting areas deemed necessary.
• They will be following the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC and MDH and they will require anyone entering your property to follow those same guidelines as well.
Peterson said she thinks the COVID-19 pandemic will push title companies into electronic closings.
“That bill passed in January 2019 in the Minnesota Legislature, but it’s been the lenders that have kind up held up the process,” Peterson said. “But they’re going to get pushed in I think. There’s one national lender that’s doing it; they have all the technology and they’re ready to go.”
Peterson feels the spring market may be delayed.
“We’re getting some new files in, but not as fast as we have hoped. I think our spring market will get delayed until this is over,” Peterson said. “In visiting with the Realtors, via email, that I speak to, a lot of them are not doing open houses anymore. As far as showings, there’s Realtors doing a virtual showing; they go to the house and show the house via video, phone, or Facetime. I do know a couple of Realtors that I work with where listings have been delayed because people don’t want other people in their house.”
Peterson feels grateful North American Title has been proactive during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the company will pay their workers for 10 days if they have to shut down. Peterson said they are considered an essential business because they fall under “banking.”
“North American Title is a national company, so we have a great network to work from. I can sit here and I can print to the office,” Peterson said. “I’m working all the files behind the scenes — all the numbers, drafting the documents, what I normally do. My assistant is doing the signings, and while she’s in closing, I’m cutting her checks, because I can do that from here. We have a system that works.”
Peterson said some other title companies in the metro area are doing closings from their cars while parked in parking lots. After the title companies verify the responsible parties by seeing their IDs, the paperwork is exchanged and documents are signed.
Moline Gibbs said the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the real estate market, but no one knows what the future holds.
“Most transactions have stayed on schedule and continue to progress as they would normally. Lack of inventory continues to be an issue and there are many buyers competing to purchase the same property,” Moline Gibbs said. “The current real estate market in east central Minnesota is very good, and leading up to this pandemic, real estate, banking and our economy as a whole was extremely strong. Will the pandemic affect real estate? Yes, but nobody can predict the future and we remain positive that the housing market will hold steady.”
Moline Gibbs said she thinks about what the “new normal” may look like.
“Our country is experiencing ‘loss’ and we’re all going through different stages of the grief that comes along with what we’re facing. I was listening to a podcast about the pandemic the other day and the message was ‘This Too Shall Pass.’ I wholeheartedly believe that we’ll recover from this quickly and things will get back to a new normal,” Moline Gibbs said. “My husband is very good about reminding us to be thankful for what we have. Home is where we’re at, home is where we’re safe, so enjoy yourself in any way possible. We’re definitely finding out what we like and don’t like about our homes. If you’re finding out that you’d like more space or bedrooms or a bigger kitchen, then start preparing your house to sell by cleaning out closets, touching up paint and fixing things that you’ve been meaning to for a long time. If you’re renting and dreaming of purchasing a home, call your bank or credit union and start the process of getting approved for a home loan.”
For more information on Century 21 Moline Realty, look for them on Facebook and Instagram, visit www.c21moline.com or call 763-689-3593.
