Dear Editor:

I respect those that disagree with me and everyone has the right to their opinion of President Trump and his impeachment. However, when Ruth Schoenecker writes “Don’t we have issues the House of Representatives should be working on?” there is no choice but to reply.

The House had passed over 400 bills that could well improve each of our lives, but when those bills have reached the Senate, Mitch McConnell (self proclaimed ‘the Grim Reaper’) has only allowed 20% of them to reach the Senate Floor for a vote. Congress, which usually passes 300-400 bills a year, only passed 70 this year, many of them naming Post Offices after famous people.

Repeatedly, it isn’t the House not doing their job ... it’s the Senate. We need to put the blame where it belongs.

Bruce Danielson

Cambridge

Load comments