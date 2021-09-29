The Minnesota Writer Series, presented by Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge and Coon Rapids campus, presents screenwriter Michael Starrbury.
The event will be held at 7 p.m., Oct. 7, on zoom. For a zoom link, email william.breen@anokaramsey.edu. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the English Division on the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Starrbury is an actor, screenwriter and producer based in the Twin Cities. His work with Ava DuVernay on When They See Us, the Netflix series about the Central Park 5, garnered a 2019 Emmy nomination in the outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category.
Among other projects, he wrote the 2013 feature-length film The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (available on Amazon Prime), which was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award.
Starrbury has recently collaborated with DuVernay and Netflix again on Colin Black and Write, a series about the life of NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, premiering Oct. 29, 2021.
