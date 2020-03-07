It is time to bring some information to the residents of North Branch as to the happenings at the North Branch Water and Light. It’s no secret that many of us are unhappy with the cost of our water and light bills; it has been a topic of social media as long as I can remember and as a user of the system I would agree.
I was elected to the City Council in 2016 and began serving my 4 year term in January 2017; subsequently I was appointed to the NBWL Commission on June 25, 2019. In the process of figuring out my role as a commissioner I found that there were many things that were not happening.
I would like to reference the NBWL Administrative Policy (available online at the NBWL website) 100.10 “That as a Commissioner I am responsible to the Citizens of North Branch and for the overall management of the affairs of the Utility in accordance with the City Council Ordinance.”
Since I was appointed to the Commission, we as a Commission have moved our meetings to the City Hall and have streamed them live to make them accessible to all residents. My goal was to make sure the operations of the NBWL were transparent especially to the users of the system that pay monthly to keep this organization going. I would like to encourage all concerned citizens to get involved, ask questions, come to our meetings, talk with friends, neighbors and relatives. The NBWL work sessions are held at 4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, our regular sessions are the third Tuesday. We always welcome public comment at our Tuesday meetings; we want to hear from you.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community.
