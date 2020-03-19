Effective at 8 a.m. on March 19, 2020 Chisago County will be closing all its public-facing services until future notice. However, access to Court Administration and Courtrooms, and health and human services will remain available on a limited/adjusted basis. The Chisago County Courts are still open for high priority cases and will remain open. Any emergency filings which could include; orders of protection, harassment/restraining orders, emergency guardianships and emergency family motions are still open for filings and hearings.
The closure is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and the United States. The decision was made after much thought and input from County Staff. Chisago County recognizes that this will cause a disruption to the day-to-day life for many people and residents of Chisago County, however the safety of our community, residents and employees if always paramount to Chisago County.
County employees are still available to help the public via email and telephone. Please check the County website, chisagocounty.us, for all updates and for department contact information.
