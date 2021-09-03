Children and their families are invited to Preschool Storytime on Wednesdays from 10:30-11 a.m., starting Sept. 8 at the North Branch Area Library!
Have fun, sing songs, read books, and learn with the librarian, Miss Amelia. Afterward, there will be time for crafts, activities, or play.
This program is recommended for ages 3-5, and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary. Storytime will be held in the Community Room.
North Branch Area Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @ecrlmn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.