It is hard to believe that a year ago at this time we were just starting to learn what COVID was, and what it could look like in our schools and communities. Throughout this last year many of us have suffered loss, dealt with uncertainty, and had to handle things we never could have imagined.
Fast forward to this fall. Braham Elementary has been one of the few schools in the state to remain open all year! This is a testament to our school nurses, Judy Bendickson and Becky Hesselroth. They have done a great job keeping us healthy and safe throughout the year. Our custodians have done a great job sanitizing our school. Our teaching staff has made sure we follow all social distancing guidelines in our classrooms and kept our kids safe. Because of all of this, we have been able to stay open and provide a first rate education for our students. As we look to a more “normal” 2021-2022 school year, there are some exciting opportunities for our youngest learners.
Preschool registration is open! Our teaching staff of Lori Auers, Audra Carter and Hilarie Kirby will ensure that your child is well prepared for a successful career at Braham Area Schools. We offer programming for 3 year olds (first-step) and for our 4-5 year olds (kinderstep). Our programs focus on the development of the whole child. Please go to our Braham ECFE facebook page, @BrahamEC, to register now. Please check back to this page often as we are going to be offering some fun early childhood opportunities this spring. Spots are filling up fast! Please register your child now to make sure you have a spot.
Kindergarten registration is underway. If you have, or know of a kindergarten eligible student, please direct them to our website www.braham.k12.mn.us to register online. Our Kindergarten staff of Andrea DeRushia, Lauren Kiesz and Dawn Olson are the best in the area. Besides receiving great instruction in the classroom, our kindergarten students attend music and physical education classes daily. We also have reading corps tutors and Title I interventionists to help struggling students in reading and math.
If you have any questions about our early childhood program or our Kindergarten program, please don’t hesitate to contact me at any time, jeklund@braham.k12.mn.us or call 320-396-5140.
