How to prepare for the coronavirus? Below is what I suggest to some friends I clean for who live in apartments and small townhouses. As well as suggestions for cleaning and sanitation, I am also including ideas for food, banking, etc. Feel free to tailor these suggestions to your own living arrangement. So, here we go!
Have the following on hand, but don’t use unless the coronavirus is in our area and you don’t have a ready way to obtain supplies:
Cleaning:
Most of the following cleaning items are not needed in everyday cleaning - I am sticking to more environmentally friendly cleaning products until strong disinfectants are recommended.
(1) box disposable gloves (nitrile, latex, whatever, one size fits all, usually 50 per box).
(1 or 2) bottles of disinfectant all-purpose cleaner (99% gerrmicidal, your brand of choice).
(1) bottle of floor cleaner disinfectant (99% germicidal, your brand of choice). Some brands are PineSol, PineGlo, Mr Clean, Lysol, etc. Dilute chlorine bleach or hydrogen peroxide (a bleaching agent) are also effective.
(1) bottle of 99% germicidal toilet bowl cleaner for each bathroom.
(3) jars of disinfectant wipes - put one in your car to use on door handles and the steering wheel when out and about. I suggest using wipes only when using disinfectant all-purpose cleaner is not an option.
- Backstock of toilet paper (perhaps 12 rolls).
- Backstock of kleenex (perhaps 4 boxes).
- Backstock of paper towels (if you use them).
- Backstock of trash bag liners, small ziplock bags in which to dispose soiled wipes, etc.
No disinfectant gel or masks are available at this time, and not likely to be.
Food:
Have two weeks supply of food on hand that you don’t intend to use unless you don’t have a way to obtain goods as you normally would. Include both dry goods that can you cook with water, frozen goods, and prepackaged goods that don’t need water or cooking, in the rare chance that utilities will be unavailable. Some other suggestions:
(1) Set up a system to purchase food at your grocery store. Coborns, Cub and Walmart let you order off an app on your smart phone. Cub also provides that service online on home computers. All three will bring your groceries to your vehicle in their parking lot. In addition, Cub partners with Instacart, which will deliver to your door at home. Check out www.instacart.com.
(2) One can also order groceries and meals through companies such as Schwanns, who also deliver to the door. If you are handicapped, arrange for a friend or family member to bring the goods into your house for you.
(3) Meals on Wheels is available through the Cambridge Medical Center.
(4) There are a number food shelves throughout the community. Check online for contact information. However, see below for a new program specific for seniors.
(5) Starting March 16, Family Pathways Cambridge Food Shelf is partnering with Catholic Charities to provide frozen meals for seniors ages 60 and above. Participants can pick up 10, 20 or 30 frozen meals at a time (maximum 30 per month). Drop in at the Family Pathways Cambridge Food Shelf to apply for that service. Call 763-552-3663 for details.
Other thoughts:
• You can do your banking online on your computer, and also through your smart phone. You can even deposit checks through that smart phone. Check with your bank to get that set up.
• Have several months of your medications on hand, if possible. Stock your first aid kit.
• Love your neighbor. Help them to set up too. Adopt someone outside of your household to keep an eye on who may need assistance. Stay calm, cool and collected - for them, as well as yourself and your family.
Now, these are primarily my own recommendations, based on what I am learning from friends and relatives in impacted areas, the CDC website, and etc. Take them with a grain of salt and love.
