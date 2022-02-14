Each year the Chisago County Master Gardeners offer a variety of bare root plants for sale that consist of both fruits and vegetables. We get many, many repeat customers from our mailing list and the orders are already coming in so if you see something from this article that you want, please call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151.
Blackberries – Sold potted as single plants
Raspberries – Nova Raspberry which is a summer bearing raspberry and the only one we sell.
Northland: Mid-season variety with a wild blueberry flavor.
North Blue: Super producer with a wild taste and excellent for baking
Superior: Late to mid-season. Plant grows from 3-4 feet tall. Berries are large with good flavor
Chippewa: Mid-season bush berry
Asparagus: The Mary Washington variety that we’ve sold for many years. Tender and rust resistant
Red Rhubarb: Canada, great flavor and sold by root clump.
Strawberries: Wendy - wedge shaped berry, moderately resistant to powdery mildew Susceptible to verticillium wilt .
Cavendish: High yield, long season, a popular strawberry for those “pick your own” fields. Resistant to Red stele and verticillium wilt.
Albion: An everbearing variety with large red fruit.
Onions: There is one change in the onion family. Patterson replaces the Copra. It’s 110 days to harvest and 10-12 months for storage. Yellow bunch.
Candy: A best seller. Large bulb with up to six months of storage. Harvest in 90 days. Yellow bunch.
Red River Onion: Dark red, 95-105 days to harvest and 3-5 months of storage
Shallots: Bunch and has great storage
Lancelot Leeks: 75 days to harvest.
Covid has changed a lot of things including the way our Master Gardener group does things. Our Spring classes that used to be held at the North Branch Senior Center and always had great attendance, are now all remote Zoom classes. Our Spring Expo on Saturday March 5 will still be held at the North Branch High School but class sizes will be smaller and we will have no main speaker. And this year we will have no “walk in” opportunities so everyone must be pre-registered.
So if you plan to attend the Expo or you need a plant order form for the plant sale, please call the Extension Office at 651-277-0150.
