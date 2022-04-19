Prairie Senior Cottages is celebrating the opening of its second assisted living and memory care building in Isanti.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce on April 6, together with the city of Isanti and Prairie Senior Cottages. Following the ceremony, tours of the new building were given.
Prairie Senior Cottages opened its first building in the city of Isanti in 2011 and assists people looking for memory care support and long-term care for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and memory loss.
Michael Schwertfeger, Prairie Senior Cottages’ director of marketing and business development, said opening a second building has been in the plans for some time.
“We are so glad to be part of this community here in Isanti and members of the Chamber now, and so very excited about that. We’ve been planning this building for over six years," Schwertfeger said. "As we’ll walk through, you’ll be able to see and we’ll point out some of those things that are specially made for the residents who live here.”
Cottage Director Jamie Usher thanked the community for its support during the pandemic.
“I just want to thank the whole community, because the last few years we’ve had so much support from the small businesses, the community itself. When COVID hit, we had masks made, we had donations of shields and food, and we had pictures and cards sent to us from the day care. We just missed everybody because everything was closed down. Nobody really understands how much that meant to the residents here and to us,” Usher said. “Every single thing that this community did for us was amazing. We have seven other cottages. This community here did the most for any place, any place. I can’t be proud to say where we’re located and everything that’s been done for us.”
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson thanked Prairie Senior Cottages for its investment in the community.
“Our motto for eons has been, ‘A community for generations.’ So for you to take care of our eldest generation is very-well thanked from the city of Isanti,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t shock me that you say that about the community, because the community is wonderful. ... We’re more prouder than you can ever imagine that you opened up a second building in the city. If you ever need anything, just let us know.”
During the tour of the new building, Schwertfeger mentioned the building can house 32 residents and has a social kitchen.
“We try to make it as homey as possible,” Schwertfeger said. “Normally you’d expect to have a lot of echoing in a place like this, but we have these wonderful, acoustical tiles and that really gives our residents auditory comfort. This building is really designed for the comfort of our residents.”
Schwertfeger said Prairie Senior Cottages takes great pride in its motto, “connecting, caring and creating.”
“The best way to help our residents is first connect with them and to know them and to find out what brings them happiness, what brings them joy,” Schwertfeger said. “Even when they’re sad, how do we get them out of that. And to do that, you have to know your residents.”
Schwertfeger noted the building has a fireplace and several areas for social activities, social gatherings, a salon and a spacious tub room that features a bathtub and a shower. The tub room features a state-of-the area therapeutic bathtub with jets, a seat warmer that also serves as a scale, a lift, aroma therapies and oils, and a large reservoir to help fill the tub with warm water within 60 seconds. The building also has a courtyard area for outdoor activities.
A highlight of the building is a solarium that many residents enjoy.
“Sunlight is so very important for our residents to be able to soak in and get that Vitamin D and just helps with their circadian rhythms as well,” Schwertfeger said. “But this is a nice area for family visits. We have birthday parties and so on in the solarium. We have a solarium on the other side too. It’s a nice quiet space.”
Prairie Senior Cottages offers both private rooms and companion rooms with bathrooms. Every resident room also has a connection board that shows the resident’s favorite things such as food, meals, snacks, hobbies, etc.
“As you can see, this is a double room. We do have some people that are husband and wife who might want to stay in a place like this. We also do offer roommates as companions. That works very well for our residents to have a companion through their journey as they stay here,” Schwertfeger said. “We do encourage our residents to really be in the open and enjoy each other’s company and be involved in activities.”
Schwertfeger said Prairie Senior Cottages consulted with Dr. Steven Orfield with Orfield Laboratories out of Minneapolis about special design elements.
“He guided us as we were making decisions about the design of this building, so this building is designed for the comfort of our residents,” Schwertfeger said. “You can see the doors have a dark frame around them on a white door, that helps them find the door. Obviously this building is created for people who may have diminished eyesight, a common occurrence as one ages. Even the floor, the base of the floor as white against a darker gray, it just helps people find those boundaries and where they’re at.”
Schwertfeger said the lighting in the single rooms feature cove lighting that is also on a dimmer.
“So as you rise in the morning or maybe you’re up all night, depending on the situation, this is again, Dr. Orfield encouraged us to have not direct light but indirect lighting to help with a calming sense,” Schwertfeger said.
For more information on Prairie Senior Cottages, located at 706 Sixth Ave. NE, in Isanti, visit www.prairieseniorcottages.com or call 763-444-4626.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.