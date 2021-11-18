There is no better time to think about gratefulness than during the Thanksgiving season. It’s easy to get swept away in the daily grind and forget to stop and show your appreciation for what you have. A life well lived is one of gratitude and thankfulness. Here are ways to have more gratitude in your daily life.
Don’t be picky, appreciate everything – Gratitude doesn’t have to be saved for the ‘big’ things in life.
Find gratitude in your challenges – Dig a little deeper into some of your own past experiences and try to figure out how they have helped shape you into the person you are today.
Practice mindfulness – Sit down daily and think through five to 10 things you are grateful for. The trick is to picture it in your mind and sit with that feeling of gratitude in your body. Eventually your brain will rewire to be naturally more grateful.
Keep a gratitude journal – Write down your positive thoughts.
Volunteer – For many people, the key to having more gratitude is giving back to others.
Express yourself – You can increase your feelings about gratitude by expressing that same gratitude to the people you care about.
Spend time with loved ones – It will give you a chance to practice your acts of gratitude on people that you care about.
Improve your happiness in other areas of your life – Being grateful can make you happy, but being happy can also make you grateful. Exercising or doing a hobby you enjoy will boost your mood and showing of gratitude will be come easier.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving. We hope your table is full of your favorite food and surrounded by your favorite people.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Nov. 19: Center closed.
Monday, Nov. 22: Beef Stroganoff.
Tuesday, Nov. 23: Sloppy Joes w/Baked Beans.
Wednesday, Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner ($8).
Thursday, Nov. 25: Center closed.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.