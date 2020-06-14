Erickson Farmstead of Isanti is known for its rustic feel, amazing landscape and annual Artisan Market.
Owners Dennis and Julie Davis are looking at offering more options this year for the community and vendors.
“With the cancellation of our annual summer Artisan Market in May, we got to thinking, how about looking at other options,” Dennis said. “We’re thinking about doing something every week, every other week or maybe monthly, depending on interest.”
The summer Artisan Market, scheduled for May 29-30, was canceled due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, according to Davis.
“We know there’s just a huge desire for people to find something to do with the absence of concerts and fairs and other things they would normally do in the summer,” Davis said.
According to Davis, at this time the idea is in its early stages and the family is looking to the community and local vendors for input and interest.
“We’re just kicking the tires, trying to find what’s best for the community right now,” Davis said. “The setup would need to be simple, we’re thinking, and we have to make sure to keep it on the smaller side to ensure social distancing.”
The goal of the pop-up-style Artisan Markets would be similar to the annual event and open to a variety of vendors, but would be offered to them on a smaller scale.
“Like I said, we are just in the initial planning stages, but we’re looking at doing the first few dates at no cost to vendors in hopes to help local businesses,” Davis said. “We’d really like the vendors and community to help us gauge the interest for an event like this and I look forward to hearing the input from everyone.”
For more information on becoming a vendor, or to offer insight and opinions on the pop-up markets idea, call Dennis at 763-482-1234 or email dennis@ericksonfarmstead.com.
To stay up to date with events at Erickson Farmstead, follow them on Facebook. Erickson Farmstead is located at 1376 261st Ave. NE., Isanti.
