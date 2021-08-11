Police believe a body found late Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, on a property in Athens Township, is the body of missing Isanti woman, 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.
According to a press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department, on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township.
While executing this search warrant, an adult female was located deceased on the property. Whereas the Medical Examiner is responsible for the formal identification of decedents, it is believed that, based on the evidence located at the scene, the female is Vangrinsven.
At this time, there is no one in custody. There does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time.
Vangrinsven was last seen leaving the Dugout Bar and Grill around 11 p.m. on Aug. 5 with a person who has been identified. The Isanti Police Department said it is believed that Vangrinsven left in a motor vehicle traveling in a northwest direction.
Vangrinsven was reported missing the next morning, on Aug. 6, when she did not show up for work and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW. In the following days, hundreds of volunteers had been searching the area for Vangrinsven.
Law enforcement personnel from the following agencies that were working on the investigation included: Isanti Police Department, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
The law enforcement agencies would like to thank the members of the public and the media who gave so willingly of their time in searching as well as sharing the information on Vangrinsven.
The family has been notified of this information and asks that everyone respect their privacy at this difficult time. Law enforcement said a press conference will be held in the coming days to share information on the case as well as answer questions.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Isanti Police Department, will work with the Medical Examiner’s Officer to continue this investigation and ascertain the identity along with the nature and cause of death.
A Facebook page titled “Find Amanda” has been providing information on the search for Vangrinsven. The following statement was posted on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, on behalf of Vangrinsven’s family:
“It is with great sadness this morning that we announce that the search for Amanda has ended. As loved ones are processing such sensitive information, we ask that you please be patient with them in this difficult time.
“A prayer vigil is currently being planned for the family and community. Please stay connected for when and where that will be. A follow-up post to the community will be posted later on today to thank everyone and all entities that helped bring Amanda home. The family is forever grateful to all of you!
“Amanda’s family asked that their privacy be respected at this time as they continue to notify extended family members and loved ones of Amanda.”
If you would like to help support Vangrinsven’s family, a Go Fund Me account has been set up under “Help Find Amanda Vangrinsven” and can be found by clicking here.
