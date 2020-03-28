About a year ago, Play Inc Arts announced it would produce the musical Les Miserables. Those plans unfortunately fell through when the national amateur rights to the production were restricted. Audience and actor response had been overwhelmingly excited for the show, and now Play Inc needed a replacement.
Director Aaron Knudsvig said, “I’ve only been denied rights only one other time and having been involved with two productions of Les Mis, I really didn’t see there being any obstacle. Unfortunately, I was wrong.”
Play Inc needed a new show that had similar themes that an adult crowd could really invest in. After a lot of discussion, it was decided that Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame would be a great replacement. Typically, Disney and Les Mis don’t really go in the same sentence, but in this case it’s fitting.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame was not the most profitable or successful of the Disney movies from the 1990s, but it might have been their most ambitious. There was no princess. There was no magic. There was no completely happy ending. Based on the book by Victor Hugo (also the author of Les Mis), Disney’s Hunchback follows the story of a deformed child, Quasimodo, who is raised by Claude Frollo (in the stage musical and book, the Archdeacon of the Notre Dame, in the cartoon, a villainous judge in Paris). Quasimodo yearns to go out in the world, but is told by Frollo that “the world is cruel,” and that he’ll be mocked and abused if he were to venture from the cathedral. When he does, he realizes that Frollo was right, but he is befriended by the gypsy girl, Esmeralda who has not only caught Quasimodo’s eye as a friend, but the captain of the Cathedral Guard, Phoebus, as well as Frollo himself. Frollo’s dislike for the gypsies is then put on display as he attempts to track down and eliminate Esmeralda to asage his own potential sins. It is up to Quasimodo to save the one person who has shown him kindness.
Musically, this is one of the biggest things Play Inc has done with its adult casts. Consisting of close to 90 musicians to tell the tale, Hunchback has a cast of 40, a choir of almost 30 that is onstage the entire time, and a pit band of about 20.
Knudsvig said that “between the wave of sound that will impress you in the first 10 minutes of the show and the quiet reflection of the end of the show you will be moved to feel the entire range of human emotion in one evening, which is why it is was the best choice to replace Les Miserables. This is a show for people who not only like Disney musicals, but also want to see and experience the entire human range of feelings.”
“There are so many themes in this show about the human experience,” Knudsvig added. “We even started a Play Inc podcast (Dramatically Unrehearsed) for the cast to discuss some of them. I love doing theatre, but what I love most is experiencing good theatre and then talking about it with somebody who was there as well. Exploring the themes and songs. You can’t do that with all Disney shows, but this show gives you so many moments to explore. I could not be more excited to do this show. I actually said to Shannon Shogren our music director earlier today, that I have a really hard time not singing along with these great songs! We know that it’s less recognizable of a property than Les Mis, but when you see the show you’ll wonder why. This will be a show that people will be talking about for several years. I think the second weekend is really going to sell when word gets out about how good this show is.”
The Hunchback of Notre Dame will play at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Feb. 29 and March 1, as well as March 6-8. Tickets are on sale at www.playinconline.org.
