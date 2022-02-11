It may not be 76 trombones, but a cast of 87 will march onto the stage of the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School for two weekends this February.
Play Inc. is finally able to bring a full community production back to live performances and has chosen The Music Man as the show to do just that.
The last community production, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, was probably Play Inc.’s best show to date with stunning visuals and talented performers executing an incredibly difficult score. It was also completed days before the pandemic shut down live entertainment for over a year. Two years later, the adult performers of Play Inc. are ready to return to the stage.
When auditions were held in November, it was hard to believe the response. Play Inc. has been around since 2005 and has been doing productions that feature adults since 2012, but they’ve never had 94 people audition for a single production.
After much discussion, directors Aaron Knudsvig and Shannon Shogren decided to take everybody.
“Part of the decision was the fact that we had an almost perfect number of adults try out for the show,” Knudsvig said, “so the only people that could have been cut would have been kids. How do you cut a first grader who just wants an opportunity to perform?” After the cast list was posted a few people did choose or have to step aside due to conflicts, but the cast remains at an astounding 87.
Play Inc. has managed quite successfully throughout the pandemic. From offering online streamed shows, to small cabaret events in their new gallery at the library, to small cast productions in the gallery, Play Inc. has continued to provide opportunities, but it is the large cast productions that really give Play Inc. its heart. Now after almost two years, Play Inc. will return to the Richard G. Hardy stage with an enormous cast of familiar faces and new performers in what is sure to be a production not to be missed.
Music Man will take the stage February 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are going quickly as word of mouth for this production spreads.
Tickets will be available at the door at the time of performances, but can be purchased in advance through www.showtix4u.com. You will not want to miss the extravaganza of a production as Play Inc. continues to raise the bar for quality shows in the East Central Minnesota Region.
CAST LIST
Traveling Salesmen/Newspaper Men: Darrin Bleess, Dan DeRushia, Dean Diers, Erik Farquharson, Jake Gruba, Tom Kase, Sam Nordlund, Noel Petit
Charlie Cowell: Matt Kreft
Conductor: Steve Farquharson
Harold Hill: Scott Tolzmann
Mayor Shinn: Joshua Malley
Ewart Dunlop (2nd Tenor): Jake Gruba
Oliver Hix (Baritone): Dan DeRushia
Jacey Squires (1st Tenor): Sam Nordlund
Olin Britt (Bass): Erik Farquharson
Marcellus Washburn: James Person
Tommy Djilas: Tyler Gustafson
Marian Paroo: Meghan Malley
Mrs. Paroo: Jessica Wannamaker
Amaryllis: Rosie Charlebois
Winthrop Paroo: Silas Charlebois
Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Julie Moore
Zaneeta Shinn: Haley Johnson
Gracie Shinn: Danica Fitcher
Alma Hix: Audra Charlebois
Maud Dunlap: Elizabeth Budahn
Ethel Toffelmier: Keilley Kulhawy
Mrs. Squires: Margaret Nelson
Constable Locke: Jeff Edblad
Ensemble: Alexia Augustson, Logan Bartelt, Jenna Bjergo, Cameron Bleess, Leslie Bleess, Henryk Borchardt, Paige Bostrom, Keith Bredeson, BeckaJo Bredeson, Callie Bremer, Lauren Bylund, Simeon Charlebois, Ruby Charlebois, Rae Charlebois, Lily Crandall, Parker Crittenden, Sophia Degerstrom, Ella DeRushia, Annika DeRushia, Cora Draxten, Jillian Edblad, Per Ekerholm, Svea Ekerholm, Gabriel Erickson, Norah Gibbons, Evangeline Gillard, Amelia Gillard, Michelle Gillard, Olivia Hannan, Susan Hupfer, Andrew Jaques, Elijah Kallberg, Nicholas Kase, Wesley Kennedy, Jenna Kirkeide, Shannon Kirkeide, Josie Knudsvig, Elliot Knudsvig, Aiden Knudsvig, Amelia Kroschel, Jennifer Kroschel, Jake Lewandoski, Brendan Lindberg, Korey Lindberg, Juliana Linder, Brent Lund, Arianna Melby, Tucker Mulder, Hallie Mulder, Selena Mulder, Noelle Nelson, Rebekah Nordlund, Averee O’Leary, Kara Olson, Adalyn Schultz, Gary Sima, Claire Sjodin, Lila Sjodin, Ashley Sjodin, Brita Williams, Malory Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.