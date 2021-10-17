Article submitted by
Play Inc. Arts
With the colder weather and approaching winter season, we are always looking for something to do that doesn’t necessarily involve being outdoors while providing fun for the family.
Look no further! Play Inc. Arts is hosting its first community visual arts event. Through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the North Pole Workshop and Community Show will fulfill you and your family’s dreams for a winter wonderland experience without being in the snow and cold.
Starting each weekend in November, Play Inc. Arts will be offering nine different art classes to ages six through adults, each one with a holiday themed project. The student’s projects are then kept temporarily to be professionally displayed in a North Pole Workshop Show. The show will have its Grand Opening on Dec. 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Play Inc. Arts’ studio.
“I’m so excited for this event. We have magnificent plans to display the student’s work. I don’t want to give anything away, but just think of our wonderful theatre sets,” said Jodie Briggs, PIA’s Visual Arts Programmer.
Along with Briggs, our experienced artists Sherry Banwart, Mac Reed and Shawnda Schelinder providing their creative knowledge as instructors. There are classes for the young and “not so young” and those in between.
“We tried to stretch our imaginations to create classes that were a little bit unique,” Briggs said. “The classes are not only fun, but the students will be learning some of the seven basic fundamentals of art; line, shape, space, value, form, texture, and color, without even knowing it.”
Some of the unique classes for teens through adults include a “Nuts, Bolts and Bling Ornaments” class where hardware is used together with gems and pearls to create gorgeous one-of-a-kind hanging tree ornaments.
Schelinder offers two “Stained Glass Ornaments” classes using basic fused glass techniques and is very popular.
Reed, who will be leading the classes for the six-to eight-year-olds said, “Our workshop classes let the kids enjoy being individually creative while experiencing many kinds of art. My classes involve a lot of different textures and mediums that kids like to play with. For example, there is the ‘Squishy, Squeezy Snowmen’ class where children use air dry clay, and the ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Trees’ class where they get to use soft yarn and lots of fun embellishments like beads, sequins, and novelties. My ‘Goodies and Milk Holiday Houses’ class uses a painted milk carton to decorate with candies, felt and glitter. Kids love adding as much decoration as possible, so we are providing a lot of glitzy embellishments.”
Of course, every workshop must include some type of holiday “gnome” and the North Pole Workshop doesn’t disappoint.
“The gnomes are so adorable and fun to make,” Banwart said. “I think they will be a huge hit and everyone can make theirs just a little bit unique. They are really cute as a holiday decoration.”
Registration for classes is open until Oct. 26 and can be found on the Play Inc. Arts’ website: www.playincarts.org. Classes begin Nov. 5. The Grand Opening North Pole Workshop Community Show is Dec. 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. and open for viewing through Dec. 5. For more information contact Jodie Briggs at PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.