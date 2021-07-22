Live theatre is back in Cambridge for a second weekend with Play Inc.’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The classic 1959 musical was written by Mary Rodgers, the daughter of the composer of such hits as “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I” and “South Pacific,” Richard Rodgers. The original production featured Carol Burnett in her Broadway debut as Princess Winnifred, the Wobegone.
In this comedic retelling of “The Princess and the Pea” story, Princess Winnifred (Fred for short) is one of 12 princesses who come to pass a test to win the right to marry Prince Dauntless the Drab. It has been decreed that nobody in the kingdom can marry until Dauntless has been led to the altar. His mother, Queen Aggravaine, however has no interest in allowing her baby boy to get married and so has created various tests that nobody can pass for each possible princess. Unfortunately, for Sir Harry and Lady Larkin, it is imperative that Dauntless gets married, and soon, because Lady Larkin has become pregnant. When Winnifred arrives from the marshland after swimming the castle moat, Aggravaine decides the best test for a true princess is a test of sensitivity and thus decides if the Princess can feel a tiny pea beneath 20 mattresses Winnifred can wed Prince Dauntless.
It has been an exciting return to performances for Play Inc. this summer, who last year was forced into a livestream format. One that was both difficult and artistically inspiring. Last year’s outdoor rehearsals were met with reserve as students stayed distant and chairs and surfaces were cleaned between rehearsals. Still, the two productions were received very well, with the high school production of The Theory of Relativity being sent to the author and composer to see how a top quality production can be done in uncertain times. Many of those same performers will be back on stage for “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The inability to have a live audience has really been detrimental to all performing arts and even though Play Inc’s programs were able to continue last year, unlike most community theatres, the lack of revenue has been particularly difficult to manage. Artistic Director Aaron Knudsvig, who also directs Mattress, encourages everybody to come out and support the artistically thriving, but financially struggling arts scene in the Cambridge-Isanti area.
“The hard work and smiles of these students this summer (and unseen last summer), deserve the payoff of a full audience. Please come see their work on stage,” Knudsvig said.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for students and seniors and $11 for adults and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com as well as at the door prior to each performance. All performances are at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Cast List
Minstrel: Celeste Lee
Princess No. 12: Molly Siedlecki
Wizard: Caleb Terry
Lady Larken: Mia Nowacki
Queen Aggravain: Tess Humphrey
Prince Dauntless: Caden Gerhardsen
King Sextimus the Silent: Elijah Porter
Jester: Ashleigh Kroschel
Sir Studley: Reid Stevens
Sir Luce/1st Knight: Tate Nowacki
2nd Knight: Andrew Jaques
3rd Knight: Ari Carlile
1st Lady-in-Waiting: Rowena: Kathryn Boster
2nd Lady-in-Waiting: Merrill: Natalie McDonald
3rd Lady in Waiting: Lucille: Aidan Lester
Sir Harry: Tyler Gustafson
Kitchen Wench: Jenna Kirkeide
Princess Winnifred: Annabelle Almquist
Emily: Rachel Watson
Lady Mabelle: Jillian Edblad
Luce’s Lady: Natalie Phelps
Nightingale of Samarkand: Millie Kroschel
Court of the Castle: Leslie Bleess, Bee Bredeson, Lizzie Carlson, Kaci Coffman, Maisi Gartner, Olivia Hannan, Meagan Hernandez, Ava Lowman, Kristina Mahrer, Margaret Meagher, Arianna Melby, Noelle Nelson, Hailey Treichel, Katelin Willits
