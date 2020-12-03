Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, Play Inc. Arts is extending its call for artists for this unique art competition.
“UpON Table” is an opportunity for the artistic person to create and submit a design or scene relating to theater, music or art; which if chosen, the artists will paint on an unfinished 24” wood round provided by Play Inc. Arts. These rounds will be made into tables for seating patrons during Play Inc. Arts’ Theater performances. Ten finalists will be chosen based on style, creativity and relevance to the theme.
Winning Artists are encouraged to sign their work on their painted table for reference, and marketing purposes. Play Inc. Arts will also keep an informational brochure on display with the 10 winning artist’s background and contact information. The winners will be announced in the local paper. There is no cash prize for this contest unless the minimum number of entries are met.
The contest is open to all artists. There are simple contest guidelines and a small entry fee. Artists are allowed up to (2) total entries.
Entry Deadline: Extended due to COVID restrictions, the deadline is now Jan. 8, 2021. Enter the contest at www.judgify.me/upONTableContest
More information: PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
They are excited to offer this unique opportunity to artists within and around our community. In their efforts at Play Inc. Arts to bring different facets of expression together as one, they look forward to adding these beautiful tables to their theater presentations, and hope as an artist you will be a part of this endeavor. They will be re-opening in their wonderful new library space soon.
