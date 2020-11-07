Play Inc. Arts is announcing a call for artists for a unique art competition.
“UpON Table” is an opportunity for fine artists to create and submit a design or scene relating to theater, music or art, which if chosen, will then be painted on an unfinished wooden tabletop that will be used for seating patrons during Play Inc. Arts’ Theater performances. Ten finalists will be chosen based on creativity, style and relevance to the theme. There is a limited number of entries so don’t delay.
Winning artists will have the opportunity to sign their work on their painted table for reference and notoriety. Play Inc. Arts will also provide an informational brochure for the community on the 10 winning artist’s background and contact information.
The contest is open to all artists. There are simple contest guidelines and an entry fee. Artists are allowed up to (2) total entries.
Entry deadline: Nov. 12, midnight.
Enter the contest at: www.judgify.me/upONTableContest.
Fore more information email: PlayIncArts@gmail.com
They are excited to offer this unique opportunity to artists within and around the community. In their efforts at Play Inc. Arts to bring different facets of expression together as one, they look forward to adding these beautiful tables to their theater presentations, and hope as an artist you will be a part of this endeavor. They will be re-opening in their wonderful, (creative) new Cambridge Public Library space soon.
