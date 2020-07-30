We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Throughout the past few months, events have been canceled or postponed, citing safety and health reasons, but with a little extra planning and precautions for participants, the North 65 Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the sixth annual Chamber Cup Golf Outing will be held Monday, Aug. 17.
“The North 65 Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual Chamber Cup Golf Outing at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. It continues to grow each year with more teams, sponsors, and volunteers participating and is planned by a committee of chamber member volunteers,” according to North 65 Chamber of Commerce Assistant Executive Director Vanessa Hanzel.
Although planning has been a bit more extensive this year, the focus of the chamber has continued to be the connection with local businesses and supporting their efforts now more than ever.
According to Hanzel, the purpose of the event is, “Networking, team building, supporting local business. The event is an opportunity to connect our community. It provides businesses an opportunity to connect with their employees, colleagues, and customers in a fun and relaxed setting.
“This is a fundraising event with proceeds supporting the work of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce. Through these challenging times, we continue to focus on our mission as a member-led organization to promote business growth, provide resources and enhance partnerships to support a thriving community,” Hanzel added.
Participants and businesses will be provided with updated guidelines for event participation and will be encouraged to follow the health and safety precautions, according to Hanzel.
“The Chamber Cup Planning Committee, in partnership with Purple Hawk Country Club, has made plans to provide a fun and safe experience for all participants. Some changes for this year include virtual check-in, one rider per cart, and a virtual awards ceremony,” Hanzel said. “We have developed a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that outlines our plan to provide a safe experience while following local and state guidelines. The golf course also has a COVID plan to ensure a safe and healthy experience on the course.”
The event itself and the safety plans allow for as many teams to participate as desired by adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Teams will play all 18 holes with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., and the adult event is open to all skill levels.
“We are looking forward to hosting an outdoor event that allows us to safely connect with the community, provide an opportunity for in-person networking, and support local businesses,” Hanzel said.
The event is open to team and individual registration and a variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Participants will not only enjoy a round of 18 holes, but will also compete for a number of prizes, according to Hanzel.
“There will be prizes for: Putting Contest, Hole-In-One Contest, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Longest Putt. Participants will have a chance to win ‘Partee Carts’ for their team. These carts are decorated and include special snacks and beverages,” Hanzel said.
The chamber has offered the golf event as a method to support local business, and this year is more crucial than ever, according to Hanzel.
“We understand first-hand the challenges that our business community is facing right now and we are proud to be a part of a strong, resilient, and innovative community,” Hanzel said. “We have remained open through these unprecedented times; providing critical and timely information, resources, services, and support through the recent crisis. We are focused on being a valuable asset that will aid in the recovery of our community in the months and years ahead. We’re stronger together and we’re here to support our members and community.
“The North 65 Chamber of Commerce has been working to serve the Cambridge, Isanti and surrounding area since 2015, with roots that go back to the 1940s. The chamber offers a variety of benefits to businesses, with staff available to help customize a plan that will help each business get the most from their membership,” Hanzel added.
For more information on the North 65 Chamber of Commerce or the golf event, visit www.north65chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.