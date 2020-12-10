North Branch Area Public Schools is up and running with remote learning and I have been so impressed with the staff’s efforts to make this period as successful as they can for each student. The patience and grace of staff and families has been greatly appreciated!
As we begin planning to receive students for in-person instruction in January, the ability to address COVID-related staff shortages is a priority for the school district. It is imperative we have enough subs on call to prevent sudden and unforeseen changes due to staffing issues. To that end, we have designed a short survey seeking community members interested in serving as subs for both teachers and support staff. Through “Viking Support Stars,” we hope to generate a pool of potential subs to cover a variety of roles and relieve some of the pressure on existing staff when shortages occur. If you are interested in being a Viking Support Star, please complete this short survey: https://forms.gle/vdA3iSXnsWDYZiyk9. It is also available at the school district’s Return to Learn website: www.isd138.org/returntolearn.
The first virtual information sessions occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but more sessions will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 15. I will be available at the following times:
• 9 - 10 a.m.
• Noon - 1 p.m.
• 6 - 7 p.m.
If you are interested in joining a session, you can do so at this link: https://meet.google.com/rpx-rmjn-zcy.
We are so grateful to serve you. Please keep sharing your thoughts on how we can be better together!
