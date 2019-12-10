Acclaimed Twin Cities pianist Mary Beth Carlson and renowned Gospel vocalist Robert Robinson will be performing in concert Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
This year’s concert, The Wonder of Christmas, will include favorite festive and reflective songs of the season including arrangements from their new CD, The Wonder of Christmas. Music will be interspersed with humor, personal stories and beautiful seasonal videos professionally choreographed to accompany several of the program selections. Carlson has recorded 28 piano orchestral CDs during her illustrious career and is regularly played on many streamed services numbering over 25 million spins/year. Much of her original music has been inspired by her daughter Jody, who was born with cerebral palsy and autism. She’s written and performed music for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, International Special Olympics, Arc, Fraser Community Services, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, Alzheimer’s Association and Joni Eareckson Tada’s disability ministry, Joni and Friends.
Robinson has recorded 15 CDs and has performed throughout the country as a solo artist and at other events with celebrated artists Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Andre Crouch, Kenny Loggins and others. He’s won numerous awards including being a two-time Minnesota Gospel Artist of the Year recipient. Robert has also served as Executive and Artistic Director of the Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir for 20 years.
Tickets are available online at www.marybethcarlson.com, by calling 952-934-2319 and at Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge. Remaining tickets will also be available at the Performing Arts Center beginning one hour before the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.