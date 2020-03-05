March 8-14 is Patient Safety Awareness Week, a time to learn more about health care safety. During this week, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement seeks to advance important discussions and inspire actions to improve the safety of the health care system—for both patients as well as the workforce.
Although there has been great progress made in patient safety over the past two decades, the World Health Organization estimates that 134 million adverse events occur each year. These are due to unsafe care in hospitals in low- and middle- income countries, resulting in 2.6 million deaths. In addition, 40 percent of patients experience harm in ambulatory care and primary care settings, with an estimated 80 percent of those harms being preventable.
Some studies suggest that as many as 400,000 deaths occur in the U.S. each year as a result of errors or preventable harm. Not every case of harm results in death. Yet, they can cause long-term impact on a patient’s physical and emotional health, financial well-being, or family relationships.
There are important tools available to encourage hospital patients and family members to be involved in their care to increase patient safety. Patients and family members should be encouraged to participate as advisors. Better communication among patients, family members, and health care professionals should be promoted from the point of admission. Safe continuity of care should be implemented by keeping the patient and family informed through nurse bedside change-of-shift records. Patients and families should also be engaged in discharge planning throughout the hospital stay.
Preventing harm in health care settings is a public health concern. Everyone interacts with the health care system at some point in their lives, and everyone has a role to play in advancing safe health care. Patient Safety Awareness Week is a good time to increase awareness about patient safety among health care professionals, patients, and families.
Meals and activities from SAC’s Senior Center and Friendship Cafe
Friday, March 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, March 9
Reuben or Wild Rice Casserole.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, March 10
Beef Stew/Cornbread.
• 12 p.m. - Legal Aid.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, March 11
Pulled Pork Sandwich/Macaroni Salad.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m. - Genealogy.
Thursday, March 12
Beef Stroganoff.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 10:15a.m. - “Bunco.”
• 12 p.m. - “500.”
Upcoming events
• Man in Black. Ives Auditorium. Wednesday, March 25 – Leave at 10 a.m. - Cost is $62 which includes transportation, ticket and lunch.
• International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota. Tuesday, March 31. Leave at 8:30 a.m. Join us for a wonder day learning about owls at the International Owl Center where we get to meet their current residents. Cost is $79 which includes transportation on a coach bus, lunch at a restaurant along the way, tour of Center and snack on the way home.
• Tuesday, April 14 - After East Church Tour. Tour includes: Roundtrip Motorcoach Transportation, visit between 5-7 churches, lunch included. Cost is $79. Easter decorations still up at Churches.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
