Join local artist Nicole Christensen for a two-hour painting workshop that will leave you loving your painting.
East Central Regional Library-Chisago Lakes is hosting the workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Those ages 14 and up are encouraged to sign up, as registration is required. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered.
Nicole Christensen is the Studio of Arts Coordinator and Wellness Instructor at M-Power Wellness Center in Chisago City. All supplies will be provided at the workshop.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Chisago Lakes Area Library is located at 11754 302nd St., Chisago City, and can be reached at 651-257-2817. For more news and events, visit ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
