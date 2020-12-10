Share your thoughts about Minnesota roadways! University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs.
Share your knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, and watch informational footage to learn how they work, and share your feedback.
To be eligible, you must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation.
If you complete the study, you will receive $10 via mailed check. This study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afaskqGC1imvihD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.