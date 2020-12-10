Share your thoughts about Minnesota roadways! University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs.

Share your knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, and watch informational footage to learn how they work, and share your feedback.

To be eligible, you must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation.

If you complete the study, you will receive $10 via mailed check. This study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afaskqGC1imvihD

