On Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m., the Wild River Audubon Society will present author and biologist, Jonathan Slaght, who will be discussing Blackiston’s Fish Owl, the subject of his 2020 book: “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl.”
This is a free and virtual presentation via Zoom. The public is welcome to join. If you are not a member of Wild River Audubon, send an email to info@wildriveraudubon.org with your preferred email address to request an invitation.
In the book, Slaght describes his five-year quest to track down this mysterious owl in the forbidding reaches of eastern Russia. With his Russian collaborators, the author encountered frozen rivers, extreme weather, tigers, bears and other hazards on the mission to protect the owls from threats posed by logging companies and poachers.
Slaght is the Russia and Northeast Asia coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society, where he manages research projects on endangered species and coordinates avian conservation activities along the East Asia–Australasian Flyway from the Arctic to the tropics. His annotated translation of “Across the Ussuri Kray,” by Vladimir Arsenyev, was published in 2016. His work has been featured by the New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC World Service, NPR, Smithsonian Magazine, Scientific American and Audubon magazine, among others. He lives in Minneapolis.
For more information, check out these online sites: Slaght’s webpage: jonathanslaght.com; Slaght at the Wildlife Conservation Society: blog.wcs.org/photo/author/jslaght/; and the New York Times book review: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/04/books/review/owls-of-the-eastern-ice-jonathan-slaght.html.
