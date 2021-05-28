Dear Editor:
Leathernecks Motorcycle Club International (LMCI) of Minnesota will proudly hold an overnight vigil at the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park in honor of those that have made the greatest sacrifice for our nation.
We are proud to partner with the Cambridge American Legion Post 290. In celebration of the 2021 Memorial Day holiday, we will be holding a vigil from 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 until 6 a.m. Monday, May 31. We are happy to be a part of the community, and celebrate our brothers that came before us.
Semper Fidelis
Minnesota LMCI, Hell Hound Chapter
