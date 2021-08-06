We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Forty-two vendors featuring all different genres of homemade arts and crafts will be on display during the Cambridge Art and Craft Fair.
The fourth annual Cambridge Art and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in downtown Cambridge, specifically on Second Avenue Southwest and Ashland Street South. Besides a wide variety of arts and craft vendors, the Cambridge Bar and Grill food truck will also be on site.
Joel Pennington, owner of the Guitar Shop in Cambridge, is the founder and organizer of the event. He has promoted art in the community, along with other businesses located within the Ashland Arts Building.
“I had come to the city and said, ‘hey, what about putting on an art fair.’ I had been to other art fairs and thought what a great idea to put in this area, we had never really done that downtown. And the city said, ‘OK, go for it.’ And I said oh wait, you mean me, by myself. And a couple years later, former City Administrator Lynda Woulfe reached out to me and said hey, you’ve been wanting to do this art fair and I said, ‘yes, so can I have the city’s backing to not have to do this by myself?’ And she said yes, let’s put this together. And that’s how it started.”
Pennington said with 42 vendors this year, this year’s event will be the largest yet.
“It has been a lot of fun. We go out of our way to make sure these are people that make homemade arts and crafts,” Pennington said. “We’ve had everything to crocheters to screen printers. There’s a gal who does really cool metal art that’s done with lasers. There’s another gal who does her own tie-dying and another guy who was here last year who created lawn ornaments out of everyday things. So one of the things I got from him last year was a giant flower made out of spoons, and in the middle of the flower there was a hummingbird made out of other utensils. So that was kind of cool. There’s usually one or two people here that make rustic flags.”
Pennington said the first year featured 15 vendors, the second year featured 20 vendors and last year the event featured 29 vendors.
“The event has grown every year,” Pennington said. Pennington said he will accept vendors up until the day before the event; however, vendors signing up too close to the event date probably will not be featured on marketing or promotional materials.
Pennington said he makes sure to ask the vendors about how the event is going, specifically asking them if they are selling items and if they feel the event is worth their time.
“I would say 95% absolutely are happy about it,” Pennington said.
Pennington said most vendors are within 40 miles, but they’ve had vendors from the Twin Cities, Coon Rapids, Wadena, Ogilivie, Andover, Stanchfield, Cambridge, Isanti and Milaca.
“I would say 50% or more are within a 15-mile radius and the rest are more spread out,” Pennington said.
Some of the new vendors this year include Selena Jade Art and Creations from Milaca who does artwork, jewelry and wood burning; Marigold Creek Designs who does wood signs and wall hangings; All Things Wood from Elk River who creates outdoor yard games and more; and DeNucci Originals Woodturning who does custom-turned exotic wood items such as pens.
Besides the art and craft fair, there will also be a Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest beginning at 10 a.m. with judging at noon. There will be three classes for the contest: 3-10 years of age, 11-15 years of age and the open class. The contest is sponsored by the Ashland Arts Building and the Guitar Shop, who pay for the prizes; first, second and third place will be awarded in each class. Participants sign up the day of the event and supplies are provided; however, if participants have a specific design they would like to draw, they are encouraged to bring their own supplies.
Pennington has adjusted the Art and Craft Fair based on feedback from the visitors and the vendors.
“We had music the first two years, which ended up being a distraction because it took up all of my time so that meant I couldn’t deal with the other stuff because that was my focus. The other problem with that was it was heavy on the cost end of it, which the city ends up fronting a lot of the cost to make this happen and then hopefully recoups most of those costs, so we decided it wasn’t really worth the $1,500 to get the stage and everything, and we paid some of those bands as well,” Pennington said. “But the people, it’s not that they didn’t appreciate it, but at the same time, they were here to do this. We tried to get more food vendors this year. Once again, we’ll have the Cambridge Bar and Grill food truck out there, but because there is so much going on this year, we had a hard time finding a second one. And so my daughter, we are going to turn this alley right next to our building into Dani’s Ice Cream Alley, so she’ll be selling ice cream.”
While Pennington is the coordinator of the event, Cambridge city staff Caroline Moe and Athanasia Lewis are helping with the event. Pennington said he also has three volunteers who also have been wonderful to work with.
“I enjoy anything that brings notoriety to downtown Cambridge because that’s who I am,” Pennington said. “But also for people to realize there is this artsy environment or society in our area that maybe they don’t see all the time.”
Pennington encourages everyone to get out and attend the event.
“You’re going to see paintings, rustic wood flags and rustic wood signs, there’s a couple of metal workers that you’ll see; JK Rocks does different jewelry made out of rocks, there’s a tie-dye gal and there’s about a half-dozen people doing different crocheting and crafts,” Pennington said. “I would encourage people to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air and awesome arts and crafts that are locally made. Your neighbors will probably be here.”
For a full listing of vendors and a map of the event, visit facebook.com/CambridgeArtFair.
