With over 1,000 homemade pies to be served, if you’re looking for pie, you’ll find it during Braham Pie Day on Friday, Aug. 6.
The 31st annual Braham Pie Day will be held in Freedom Park in downtown Braham. Throughout the day there will be various events and musical performances.
Braham Mayor Tish Carlson, who also serves as the executive director and craft fair coordinator for Braham Pie Day, said the planning stages for Pie Day began in February and the committee has been moving forward ever since. There will be around 100 craft vendors and between eight and 10 food vendors on site during Pie Day.
“Braham is the best little town. You can’t help but smile when you say pie,” Carlson said. “It’s a fun day and people enjoy themselves. Unfortunately nowadays things aren’t free, but this is all free unless you buy something. There’s no charge to anything.”
Carlson said Pie Day continues to be held on Friday because it’s tradition.
“Pie Day has always been on Friday and people will always ask why it’s on Friday. And it’s just the way it is and it’s worked for 31 years, so why change something,” Carlson said. “And for our vendors, a lot of food or craft vendors can come here on Friday and still make another show later in the weekend, so if we changed it, I don’t know if we’d have all those vendors. It was started then and it was that way when I started here.”
During Pie Day, guests are able to buy pies by the slice, and during certain times of the day, entire homemade pies will also be for sale.
“Pie Day planning has been going wonderfully,” Carlson said. “All the vendor spots are full, food vendors are full. And typically we have a lot of repeat vendors, but we also have a lot of new vendors coming this year as well.”
Carlson, who has served as Pie Day director for eight years, said Pie Day attracts around 100 vendors from all over the area, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Around 5,000 to 6,000 people attend the event.
For those looking to avoid parking downtown, shuttle buses will be provided for those who park at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Braham Event Center and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.
“We have a wide variety of homemade crafts and then we limit the homemade business-based vendors like your Tupperware or Scentsy or that type of business. Freedom Park is full, and then Mike’s Discount Foods is also full with the overflow vendors,” Carlson said.
The Performing Arts Stage will be filled with performances beginning at 10 a.m. with the Chmielewski Band and ending with the junior pie eating contest (for those 15 and younger) at 5:30 p.m. and the senior pie eating contest (for those 16 and older) at 5:50 p.m.
New this year to the Performing Arts Stage is the Mactir Academy Irish dancers who will perform at 11 a.m. as well as local author Lindsay Lee Johnson who will be reading from her book, “Too Many Pies!” at 12:15 p.m. Johnson will also have a booth available for those wishing to purchase an autographed signed book.
Carlson noted the emcee of Pie Day this year will be PT, radio personality from 102.9FM-The Wolf. Other acts on the Performing Arts Stage include the Tusen Tack Variety and Fashion Show at 11:45 a.m.; the Pie-Alluia Chorus at 12:30 p.m.; singer Jenni Thyng at 1 p.m.; “Get the Inside Scoop” and trivia contest at 1:45 p.m.; the Meire Grove Band at 2 p.m.; the pie auction at 3 p.m. (fundraiser for Braham Area Committee for Kids); and the Pie in the Sky or Pie in the Eye Trivia Contest at 5 p.m.
“Last year they made 749 pies, and that’s just what the Pie Day volunteers make, and of course, Park Cafe makes pies as well and they average around 300 pies,” Carlson said. “Our Pie Day volunteers do more of the fruit pies and Park Cafe does fruit pies, but also more of the custard type pies, since we can’t store them outside. We have over 1,000 homemade pies on Pie Day between the two locations.”
Carlson said between 200 and 250 volunteers bake the pies on certain work days to get the pies ready for Pie Day. Carlson said other volunteers help with logistics and serving the pies as well.
Even though Carlson’s day begins around 4 a.m. and ends around 8 p.m. on Pie Day, it’s one of her favorite days.
“Seeing all the people and visiting with them; sometimes you don’t see these people. Yeah, we live in Braham, but everybody works or has a different life or whatever, or the ones that travel back and forth that you’ve got to know over the years. And I think that’s for a lot of people,” Carlson said. “We get a lot of senior citizens that come, not only for the music but they get to visit with their friends. I think people will be happy to be out of the house and back to some kind of normalcy.”
Carlson appreciates all the volunteers who help with Pie Day, especially the youth.
“We have their loyal group of volunteers,” Carlson said. “Also, a lot of people bring their kids with because that’s our future. You got to get those kids connected and they think it’s fun.”
Carlson, who has lived in Braham 33 years, enjoys giving back to her community.
“I enjoy it and it’s fun. I’m an organizer and I am organized,” Carlson said. “So between this and the Girl Scout stuff and the other stuff, I like to do stuff like this. I like to volunteer, and I like to give back to my community. And I don’t like to sit down or sleep.”
Also, during Pie Day, the Show of Small Quilts will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Braham City Hall. This is the 31st year of the quilt show, and Hands All Around Quilters will again be raffling a beautifully designed 88-by-106-inch queen-size quilt. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and will be available for sale during Pie Day.
But rest assured, those attending Pie Day will find a slice of pie they will enjoy.
“We have around 20 to 25 different varieties and sometimes that changes because of the fruit availability,” Carlson said.
For more information visit pieday.com.
