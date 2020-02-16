The year 2020 marks 108 years since the creation of the Oreo cookie. To celebrate, East Central Regional Library-Rush City invites twisters and dunkers to its Oreo Tasting & Trivia event on National Oreo Cookie Day Friday, March 6, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. How many flavors can you identify by taste alone? Enjoy delicious fun with friends and family!
This event is suitable for ages 8 to adult, and registration is required. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered. Sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
The library is located at 240 W. Fourth St. in downtown Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
FOOD ALLERGY DISCLAIMER: East Central Regional Library is not responsible for adverse reactions to foods consumed or items one may come in contact with while participating in this event. Those concerned with food allergies should participate at their own risk.
