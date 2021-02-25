She has had a love of retail and design for as long as she can remember, and now Kasi Buzzell is anticipating the upcoming opening of her first brick-and-mortar shop.
Buzzell’s boutique, called Little North Boutique, is located at 303 Credit Union Drive, Suite 4, in Isanti. Her shop sells women’s clothing, a variety of accessories, kitchen items, soy candles and more.
“We just recently started getting a little bit into the home decor and accessories,” Buzzell said. “And with the opening of our store, we now are launching a whole home decor line. … I am very excited to finally be opening my first store location.”
Buzzell began her retail shop four years ago selling Minnesota-styled clothing that she designed and posted on her website (littlenorthboutique.com) and her Etsy page (etsy.com/shop/LittleNorthBoutique). Her shop’s Facebook page can also be reached at facebook.com/littlenorthboutique.
As her company grew, she went from making hoodie-styled clothing to selling all styles for women, she said.
Currently, Buzzell’s online marketplace is the main site where she’s selling products. Once her shop fully opens on March 4, she hopes that will become the main channel for selling, she said.
As far as the preparedness of her shop’s opening is concerned, Buzzell said everything is ready to go. She will be doing a limited opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27. The grand opening of her shop will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4-5; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6. Simply Sweet Home Bakery will be present throughout the three days of the grand opening, Buzzell said. The North Star Donuts and Chub Hub food trucks will be present on March 6.
“We’re going to have our big giveaways and all the food trucks and that kind of stuff will be all involved in that three-day celebration,” Buzzell said.
Buzzell works with other United States vendors who make some of the clothing products for her, she said.
“We do actually make all of our Minnesota collections, our Minnesota hoodies and things that we make ourselves,” Buzzell said. “We hand-cut all the heat transfer vinyl and then press them onto the shirts.”
Buzzell lives in Isanti with her husband, Jarrett, and their 10-month-old daughter, Aubrey. Buzzell is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Duluth with two bachelor’s degrees: a B.A. in graphic design and a B.A. in digital arts and photography. Her educational experience led her to consider starting her own business, she said.
“Because I love everything that goes along with retail and selling and designing,” Buzzell said. “And from there, just kept growing. It is my dream to open up my own store, and I even hope to open another location in the future.”
Buzzell does full-time web designing work for HOM Furniture in Coon Rapids, she said. She is lucky to have younger sisters who’re willing to look after her shop when it opens, especially during the time Buzzell is unavailable, she said.
“I just hope that we can continue to bring great style and great options for women. And I hope that we can grow our business and that it’ll take off. …,” she said. “I strive to find affordable clothing and keep my rates and prices for everything as affordable as I can so that I can bring some great new pieces to everybody’s closets and wardrobe.”
