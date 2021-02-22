One suspect is dead and other suspect is in custody following a police pursuit that started near the Kohl’s department store in Blaine and ended near Highway 107 in Braham.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s office, at 12:58 p.m., the Blaine Police Department responded to a theft call on the 10300 block of Baltimore Street Northeast. Officers located the suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle. The suspects then carjacked another vehicle at gun point in Blaine. The suspects fled as officers attempted to stop them.
Due to the severity of the crimes, officers pursued on Highway 65, north of Hwy 107 in Braham, in Isanti County. The suspect vehicle became disabled. Two adult males fled the vehicle and shots were fired, striking an Anoka Police Department K-9. One suspect was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. One suspect was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anoka K-9 Bravo suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Blaine, according to the Anoka Police Department. It appears he will survive the gunshot wound.
According to an update from the Anoka Police Department’s Facebook page posted this morning, Feb. 22, Bravo is currently at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center and is resting comfortably.
“Contrary to what was earlier reported, he has not yet went in for surgery. The University of Minnesota is assembling their own team of heroes who will be able to provide him with the best care possible. We hope to have more news later today.
“We want to thank the thousands of people who have wished K-9 Bravo well and have expressed their thoughts and prayers for his speedy recover. We hear you and we feel your sadness and admiration for our friend and partner Bravo. We are confident that extreme acts of bravery were displayed yesterday Feb. 21, 2021. We are also confident that K-9 Bravo preformed his duties with the greatest act of heroism. K-9 Bravo is not only a partner to our Anoka Police officers, he is our friend and has become the de facto therapy dog for the department,” according to the Anoka Police Department Facebook page.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to handle the investigation. This is a developing situation that involves several jurisdictions with multiple crime scenes. More details will be released in the coming days.
Agencies involved include the Blaine Police Department, Anoka Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Spring Lake Park Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Braham Police and Fire Departments, Isanti Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office also would like to thank the Braham Bus Garage for providing a bus to keep first responders at the scene a warm place and Cambridge Dominos and Braham Pizza Pub for pizza for those working on the scene.
Additional reporting by Paige Kieffer, ABC Newspapers
