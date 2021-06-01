The Cambridge Summer Concerts resume again this summer on Thursday, June 3, at Cambridge City Park with “Ole and Friends” entertaining from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cambridge City Park is located at 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge.
The show consists of the humor of Ole (Bruce Danielson) and Lena (Ann Berg), their pal Einar Peterson (Frank Wells), and the beautiful voice of Jenni Thyng, a Braham native who now lives in North Branch. The sound will be in the very capable hands of Alan Thyng, Jenni’s husband.
Every year the city of Cambridge offers these free concerts in the park where the community is invited to attend, bring along a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a variety of different forms of entertainment from comedy to rock music to polka music and everything in between.
Food trucks are also available for the community’s convenience. This summer the concerts not only take place at the City Park, but a couple of them are presented in downtown Cambridge.
Ole, Lena, and Einar appeared together in the Cambridge-Isanti District 911 Variety Show for nearly 20 straight years doing their comedy and raising money for scholarships given to future educators. Through this year, the “Kaleidoscope Revue” Scholarships have given out nearly $130,000 in funds and it continues to give out $6,000 per year due to the profits of the show and the contribution of the Teacher’s Union. The three of them have not performed in public since 2007, which makes this especially meaningful.
Einar Peterson was a regular on the Kaleidoscope Revue (formerly called the “2.92 Revue” and the “3.93 Revue”) regaling the audience with his Norwegian stories and his song parodies. Some of his most popular renditions were “I Milk the Cows” to the tune of Barry Manilow’s “I Write the Songs” and his original hits such as “Send in the Cows” and “Bess, the Pegged Leg Holstein” to the tune of “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” This show will be a rare treat for the audience to hear his tunes again.
Ole, Lena, and Jenni Thyng performed three years ago in the park and were asked to return this year. Ole and Lena will reflect on the humorous effects of the recent pandemic, the humor involved in being grandparents, and just their Scandinavian humor in general. Thyng returns to share her beautiful voice with the community after we have all been isolated and deprived of concerts and theatre for nearly a year and a half. She is anxious to return to entertain.
Other concerts at Cambridge City Park this summer include the Chmielewski Funtime Band (June 10) with polka music, High 48s (June 24) with bluegrass, the Devon Worley Band (July 8) with country rock, and Jonah and the Whales (July 29) with rock, techno and pop music. In addition to these, there are two concerts in downtown Cambridge: Lolo’s Ghost (June 17) and the ever popular Rockin’ Hollywoods (July 15). These will take place on Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast starting at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks will be available at the City Park concerts beginning at 6 p.m. on the nights of the concerts. They vary from the Cambridge Bar and Grill (June 3 and July 29) to the Teppanyaki Grill (June 10), Sumo Egg Rolls (June 24) and the Big Red Wagon (July 8). Plus, Parlor Ice Cream will also be available at all of these park concerts.
