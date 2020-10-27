Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and 2020 has been a powerful reminder that we are all in this together, and our choices and actions have the power to protect the most vulnerable among us in a big way. The same holds true when it comes to breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society reports “a substantial decline in cancer screening.” Between March 15 and June 16, 285,000 breast, 95,000 colon and 40,000 cervical exams to detect cancer were missed, according to an analysis by Epic Health Research Network released in July.
Although some routine or follow-up medical appointments are necessary for your continued health, others can be safely postponed. If you have questions about whether you should go to your doctor’s appointment, the best thing to do is call your doctor’s office. According to John Hopkins Medicine, In general, here are some of the tests and checkups that you probably shouldn’t postpone since they are important to your overall health:
For Kids:
• Pediatric checkups and well child visits.
For Women:
• Pap tests.
• Mammograms.
• Bone mineral density tests.
For Men:
• Prostate cancer screening.
For Men and Women:
• Colonoscopy.
Preventive measures such as mammograms, Pap tests, colonoscopies and other tests and screenings are essential to good health. And, just as important: If you are experiencing any symptoms or signs of illness, don’t wait. Call your health care providers and let them help.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.