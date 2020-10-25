Did you know that breast cancer is among the most common cancers women can face? The two greatest risk factors for breast cancer are being a female and getting older. For this reason, it is important that senior women become more aware of this disease and its risk factors, warning signs, and symptoms. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, we encourage you to start the conversation.
Besides being female, there are several other factors that increase the risk of contracting breast cancer. They include: if you have no children or if you had your first child after age 35; if you have dense breast tissue; if you have a family history of breast cancer; or if you had breast cancer previously.
Forty percent of all breast cancer cases are first self-detected at home. So, be sure to check regularly for lumps and abnormalities. If you experience breast cancer symptoms, diagnosis can occur by mammogram, ultrasound, an MRI, biopsy or lab test.
For women 55-plus, the following tips will help reduce your risks of breast cancer and increase your chances of early detection:
--Have a mammogram every other year unless your health care provider recommends it more often.
--Pay attention to any changes in your breasts and report them to your physician.
--Ask your physician about tamoxifen and raloxifene if you are high risk.
--Maintain a healthy weight and eat nutritiously.
--Avoid post-menopausal hormones.
--Do not smoke.
Breast Cancer Awareness month is a chance for all Americans to become better educated about this disease and also acknowledge those whose lives have been affected by it. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Friday, Oct. 23: Center closed.
Monday, Oct. 26: Oven Chow Mein.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Ham & Scalloped Potatoes.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Hamburger Gravy over Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Spooktacular Special. HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Friday, Oct. 30: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Oct. 25 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
