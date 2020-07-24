Dear Editor:
I like to shop locally to support local businesses, but when I walk into a local store and no one inside is wearing a mask, I lose heart and I turn around and walk back to my car and head for another store in another community, which cares about its customers.
Jeffrey Burnoski
North Branch
